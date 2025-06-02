Zepto's License Suspended: FDA Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business license of the quick-commerce firm Zepto, situated in Dharavi, Mumbai. The action was taken following an inspection revealing the firm's non-compliance with necessary food safety standards, as directed by Minister of State for Food and Drug Administration, Yogesh Kadam, alongside Mangesh Mane, Joint Commissioner (Food).

Conducted by Food Safety Officer Ram Bodke, the inspection uncovered violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and specific Licensing Regulations of 2011. Among the discrepancies were fungal growth on food items, inadequate hygiene with storage near stagnant water, non-adherence to cold storage temperatures, and a disorganized stock that included expired consumables.

The FDA's statement confirms that these infractions led to the immediate suspension order issued by Assistant Commissioner (Food) Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil. According to the authorities, the suspension will hold until Zepto meets all compliance requirements. In response, Zepto has assured the public of its commitment to resolve the lapses and resume distribution in full compliance with regulatory standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)