Economic Disruptions Impact Auto Dispatches in India

In the wake of geopolitical tensions and cost adjustments, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India have witnessed a decline in domestic passenger vehicle dispatches, as they adapt inventory amid dwindling demand.

Maruti Suzuki's domestic dispatches fell 6% to 135,962 units last month compared to the prior year's figures, largely impacted by decreased sales in entry-level car segments due to affordability issues and regional conflicts.

Conversely, other manufacturers such as Mahindra, Kia, and Toyota reported growth, driven by steady demand and production strategies, underpinning a mixed outlook for the Indian automotive market.