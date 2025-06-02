Krishca Strapping Solutions Surges Ahead with Robust Financial Growth in FY25

Chennai-based Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has reported impressive financial results for the second half of the fiscal year 2025. The company, a leading manufacturer in the strapping tools and seals sector, documented a total revenue of Rs87.24 Crores and an EBITDA of Rs14.75 Crores. Additionally, its profit after tax stood at Rs6.16 Crores, marking significant fiscal progress.

The firm boasted a total revenue of Rs151.08 Crores for the full fiscal year, alongside an EBITDA of Rs24.29 Crores and a profit after tax of Rs11.60 Crores. Earnings per share were recorded at Rs8.33. A significant contributor to this robust financial performance was the packaging contract business, which secured orders worth Rs50.79 crore for FY26, enhancing revenue visibility.

Key clients such as SHYAM Metalics, Vedanta Limited, and Jindal Steel have solidified Krishca's status in the industry. The company's Cold Rolling Complex project is on track, with major machinery orders fulfilled. Production is slated to begin by the fourth quarter of FY26. Mr. Bala Manikandan, Managing Director, credited strategic order wins and ongoing contracts, like with APL Apollo Group, for Krishca's defining period of growth.

