Trade Turmoil: US-China Agreement Under Strain

On Monday, China accused the United States of breaching a recently brokered Geneva trade truce. The US's restrictive actions, like imposing AI chip export controls and revoking student visas, allegedly contravene agreed terms, according to China's Commerce Ministry.

The crisis escalated after President Trump accused China of breaking the agreement, leading to further tit-for-tat measures that threaten the fragile economic peace established during last month's negotiations.

Despite efforts to lower tariffs from both sides, US officials reiterated claims that China has failed to dismantle specific non-tariff barriers. This renewed friction raises fears of a fresh escalation in US-China trade tensions.

