Left Menu

Air India working on 'top-to-bottom transformation': CEO Campbell Wilson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 20:18 IST
Air India working on 'top-to-bottom transformation': CEO Campbell Wilson
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Group-owned Air India has been working on a top-to-bottom transformation for the last three years and has also placed orders for 570 planes, the airline's CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said on Monday.

''It is a transformative time for India and a transformative time for Air India…,'' Wilson said.

The loss-making carrier is undergoing an ambitious transformation plan starting from 2022.

According to Wilson, Air India did not enjoy the kind of investments that many carriers had for some decades and was not an attractive partner for Star Alliance.

There were no active interline partnerships with any Star Alliance carriers three years ago.

''Thanks to the commitment we have made to customer experience, fleet, expansion and quality, we have now established interline agreements with all of the Star Alliance carriers,'' he said during a chat on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the national capital.

Now, Air India also has codeshare partnerships with almost all Star Alliance carriers.

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket.

An interline arrangement refers to a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the partner airline.

Wilson said the airline has been working on a top-to-bottom transformation for the last three years.

Air India flies to 112 destinations. Currently, Air India has a fleet of 191 planes, including 64 wide-bodies and 127 narrow-bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025