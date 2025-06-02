Left Menu

FAA expects to soon boost flights at Newark airport after runway reopening

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 23:22 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration said it plans to soon boost the number of flights at Newark Liberty International Airport after a runway reopened on Monday nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.

Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau said the runway is already being used for departing flights but it will take a few days to certify it for arrivals before the arrival rate can be increased from 28 to 34 flights per hour.

New Jersey's Newark, located just several miles from Manhattan, had experienced several chaotic weeks of equipment outages, runway construction and air traffic control staffing shortages that caused flight cancellations, diversions and delays.

