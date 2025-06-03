Left Menu

Two killed after speeding car hits motorcycle in UP's Shamli

Two men died after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle in Kairana area of Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district on Monday, police said.The accident took place on Jhinjhana Road. Rashid 27 and Nazim 20 died on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by the car.Kairana SHO Dharmendra Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:05 IST
Two killed after speeding car hits motorcycle in UP's Shamli
  • Country:
  • India

Two men died after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle in Kairana area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place on Jhinjhana Road. Rashid (27) and Nazim (20) died on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by the car.

Kairana SHO Dharmendra Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The car driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle, and efforts are underway to trace him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025