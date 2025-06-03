Lufthansa extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights until June 22
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-06-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 13:43 IST
Lufthansa has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until June 22, the German airline group said on Tuesday.
Lufthansa is one of a number of global airlines that have halted flights to and from the Israeli city after a renewed flare-up in violence in the region.
