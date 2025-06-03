Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order on reducing prescription drug prices will have limited impact on Indian pharma companies: Crisil Ratings

Citing the reason behind its observation, the credit rating firm in its report said that despite India exporting over half of its pharmaceutical output, the bulk comprises low-priced generic drugs, which already operate on razor-thin margins, leaving little room for further price cuts to materially affect revenues.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 16:27 IST
Trump's Executive Order on reducing prescription drug prices will have limited impact on Indian pharma companies: Crisil Ratings
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump's executive order on reducing prescription drug prices will have a limited impact on Indian pharma companies, according to a report by Crisil Ratings. Citing the reason behind its observation, the credit rating firm in its report said that despite India exporting over half of its pharmaceutical output, the bulk comprises low-priced generic drugs, which already operate on razor-thin margins, leaving little room for further price cuts to materially affect revenues.

In over half of the pharmaceutical output, one-third goes to the United States. India exports 54 per cent of its pharmaceutical production, of which nearly a third is to the US. Around 85 per cent of the exports to the US comprise formulations, largely generics, while sales from biosimilars and innovator drugs remain low. Generic pharma drugs account for 90 per cent of the prescription sales volume but only 13 per cent of the value spending in the US. Generic drug prices in the US are very low and have lower prices in comparison to economically peer countries.

The executive order issued in the United States aims to reduce the prices of prescription drugs by 30-80 per cent through the adoption of a Most Favoured Nation (MFN) pricing model. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has outlined the initial steps to be taken to implement this policy, involving identification of manufacturers expected to align the prices of branded products, which do not currently have generic or biosimilar competition, with the lowest price among a set of economic peer countries of the US.

Trump's executive order primarily targets high-margin branded innovator drugs and excludes generics and biosimilars. "The MFN model is unlikely to significantly affect the bulk of India's exports," the report added.

It further added, "However, potential indirect impact, through lower growth prospects for upcoming generic versions of innovator drugs going off patent, due to lower price differential post price reductions of the innovator drugs, would bear watching." However, a few formulation companies with niche presence in the branded innovator drug segment can face some pricing risk.

"API exports (15 per cent of India's pharma exports) are expected to be broadly unaffected, as it is not a major cost for high-margin originator drugs, abating concerns of pricing pressure," the report added. Additionally, the policy may create opportunities for contract manufacturing organisations, which constitute 8 per cent of India's pharma market.

"The policy may create opportunities for CMOs ( 8 per cent of India's pharma market), with orders expected to improve as global pharma companies seek to lower production costs by outsourcing. While this could support volumes, the pressure on pricing may result in renegotiation of contract rates, compressing margins," the report further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025