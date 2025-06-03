UPDATE 1-Volkswagen job cuts on track as 20,000 agree to early redundancy
Volkswagen's plan to cut 35,000 jobs in Germany by 2030 is on track, with over 20,000 workers agreeing to end their contracts early, its human resources chief Gunnar Kilian told a works council meeting at the carmaker's Wolfsburg headquarters on Tuesday.
