Tata Motors expands electric vehicle line up; drives in Harrier.ev

Tata Motors on Tuesday expanded its electric vehicle range in the country with the launch of Harrier.ev, a battery electric SUV, featuring a driving range of around 500 km. The company expects the new electric SUV to attract customers from the mainstream premium SUV segment, which currently witnesses sales of around 25,000 units per month. Price of Harrier.ev starts at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Booking will commence from July 2. In an interaction with PTI, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said with the model, the company expects to attract a new set of customers, right from small-time explorers to off-road enthusiasts.

''In the high SUV segment, we have been seeing tremendous growth, and we also felt that in this segment there is an opportunity to come up with a product which is exhilarating in performance, which has alternate capability and which takes the comfort to the next level,'' he stated. Tata Motors currently has a market share of around 25 per cent in the high SUV segment with two products -- Harrier and Safari. Chandra said Harrier.ev, which comes with an all wheel drive prowess and a torque of 504 NM, would help in expanding the company's volumes and market share as well. He noted that the overall SUV segment is witnessing year-on-year growth and now accounts for 54 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market. He noted that with Harrier.ev , the company has broken barriers in terms of pricing and driving range, making it comparable with the internal combustion engine models of the same size. ''Charging speeds have been increased significantly, so there's no barrier. So a person will now view this as a car as very much comparable to the options that they have on the ICE side, with a better set of features, comfort, luxury, convenience and performance,'' Chandra stated. He further said, ''So therefore I believe that it should really attract the mainstream buyers who are buying high SUVs.'' ''From defining the SUV segment in the 1990s with iconic nameplates to democratising it by boldly entering new whitespaces in the 2020s, our journey has always been driven by innovation and leadership,'' Chandra said. With the launch of Harrier.ev, the automaker is not just introducing a new electric SUV or challenging convention, but rewriting the rules of what's possible, he added. Tata Motors sold about 65,000 EVs in FY25, a drop of 10 per cent as compared with FY24. The Harrier.ev comes with two battery pack options, including a bigger 75 kWh option. Tata Motors has announced a lifetime warranty on the battery packs. The model comes with various features, including auto park assist, six terrain modes and over 55 connected car features.

