Tragedy on the Roads: Two Accidents Claim Five Lives

Five people tragically lost their lives in two separate road accidents in a 24-hour period. Both incidents involved motorcycles and resulted in fatal injuries. Police investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible, while one critically injured individual receives medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:55 IST
  • India

In a tragic 24-hour period, two separate road accidents claimed the lives of five individuals in the area, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred on the Darjikuan-Mankapur road where Ranjeet Yadav, Meena Yadav, and Manoj Verma were killed instantly in a head-on motorcycle collision. The victims were not wearing helmets.

Later, a second accident took place near the Colonelganj police station area, resulting in the deaths of Mannu and Shravan after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle. Police are investigating and seeking the driver responsible.

