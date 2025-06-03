Airlines Push for Standard Operating Procedures Amid Rising GPS Spoofing Instances

With flights increasingly encountering GPS interference, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on aircraft manufacturers to develop standardized guidelines to aid airlines in managing such issues.

Incidents have been particularly frequent near conflict regions, prompting IATA to advocate for better communication between civil and military stakeholders to improve response efforts.

The IATA's partnership with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency aims to address GPS spoofing concerns through enhanced global coordination and advancement of navigation technologies.