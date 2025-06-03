Left Menu

Airlines Push for Standard Operating Procedures Amid Rising GPS Spoofing Instances

As GPS interference incidents rise, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) urges aircraft manufacturers to establish standard procedures. Amid reports of flights affected globally, especially in conflict zones, IATA stresses improved communication and coordination with civil and military stakeholders to address the issue effectively.

With flights increasingly encountering GPS interference, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on aircraft manufacturers to develop standardized guidelines to aid airlines in managing such issues.

Incidents have been particularly frequent near conflict regions, prompting IATA to advocate for better communication between civil and military stakeholders to improve response efforts.

The IATA's partnership with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency aims to address GPS spoofing concerns through enhanced global coordination and advancement of navigation technologies.

