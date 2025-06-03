Resilient Adani Group Shrugs Off Allegations Amid Global Media Scrutiny

Adani Group's stocks stayed strong despite a Wall Street Journal allegation regarding potential US prosecution scrutiny over Iran sanctions breaches. The conglomerate's market capitalization only dipped 1.8%, outperforming the broader Nifty's 0.7% drop, with minimal individual stock declines.

Adani swiftly rebuffed the report as unfounded, while analysts noted the market's dismissive stance towards such pressures, viewing them as targeted distractions from Adani's pivotal role in India's energy security. Despite persistent scrutiny from global media, short-sellers, and regulatory bodies, the group's investment strategies remain unaffected, continuing to draw international investor interest.

In the past two years, Adani achieved over 25% profit growth and injected Rs 1.75 lakh crore ($21 billion) into expansion efforts, aligning with substantial debt reductions, achieving a globally competitive net debt to EBITDA ratio at 2.5x within infrastructure sectors. Previous major challenges, including the Hindenburg Research report and a US Department of Justice indictment, also failed to hinder the group's growth trajectory.

The sustained market confidence in Adani reflects its strong fundamentals and strategic importance to India, highlighting its resilience against external challenges. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)