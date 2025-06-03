Delhi's Mega Job Fair Initiative: Bridging the Employment Gap

The Delhi government is ramping up efforts to tackle unemployment with a mega job fair slated for July, according to Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra. This initiative seeks to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers.

Mishra addressed representatives from key industry chambers, emphasizing the importance of providing job opportunities to all individuals, regardless of their educational or professional backgrounds. Officials from technical and higher education departments participated in the discussions.

The job fair is a component of a wider strategy to enhance employment prospects and will be backed by the 2025-'26 budget. Mishra urged for collaboration across departments and institutions to ensure an effective employment framework.

