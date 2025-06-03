Left Menu

Delhi's Mega Job Fair Initiative: Bridging the Employment Gap

The Delhi government, led by Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra, plans to organize a mega job fair in July. The fair aims to connect job seekers with recruiters, ensuring employment for youth in the city. Collaboration with various industry and educational sectors is essential for its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:05 IST
Delhi's Mega Job Fair Initiative: Bridging the Employment Gap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is ramping up efforts to tackle unemployment with a mega job fair slated for July, according to Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra. This initiative seeks to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers.

Mishra addressed representatives from key industry chambers, emphasizing the importance of providing job opportunities to all individuals, regardless of their educational or professional backgrounds. Officials from technical and higher education departments participated in the discussions.

The job fair is a component of a wider strategy to enhance employment prospects and will be backed by the 2025-'26 budget. Mishra urged for collaboration across departments and institutions to ensure an effective employment framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025