Air India Expands Global Network with Strategic Partnerships

Air India has forged strategic interline partnerships with airlines from emerging markets, boosting connectivity to Europe, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. This collaboration enhances travel options for Air India passengers and facilitates access to India for international travelers, elevating Air India's status as a prominent global aviation connector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:27 IST
Air India enters 4 new interline partnerships (Photo/AirIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Air India, a major international airline from India, has announced new interline partnerships with four significant carriers from emerging markets. These alliances enhance connectivity across Europe, the Baltic region, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, thereby offering Air India passengers broader travel options and increasing accessibility to India for foreign travelers.

The interline agreements, signed with Airbaltic, Bulgaria Air, Cyprus Airways, and Uzbekistan Airways during the 81st IATA AGM in New Delhi, solidify Air India's position as a global aviation linchpin. The partnerships allow passengers to travel across continents with a unified ticketing system, ensuring streamlined baggage processes and connectivity.

Through these agreements, Air India will facilitate access to several European destinations including Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius via its European gateways. Similar arrangements are made with Bulgaria Air, Cyprus Airways, and Uzbekistan Airways, providing access to vibrant cities in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Conversely, Air India will offer its partners' customers access to over 30 Indian cities, strengthening its global aviation hub status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

