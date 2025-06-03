Air India Expands Global Network with Strategic Partnerships

Air India, a major international airline from India, has announced new interline partnerships with four significant carriers from emerging markets. These alliances enhance connectivity across Europe, the Baltic region, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, thereby offering Air India passengers broader travel options and increasing accessibility to India for foreign travelers.

The interline agreements, signed with Airbaltic, Bulgaria Air, Cyprus Airways, and Uzbekistan Airways during the 81st IATA AGM in New Delhi, solidify Air India's position as a global aviation linchpin. The partnerships allow passengers to travel across continents with a unified ticketing system, ensuring streamlined baggage processes and connectivity.

Through these agreements, Air India will facilitate access to several European destinations including Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius via its European gateways. Similar arrangements are made with Bulgaria Air, Cyprus Airways, and Uzbekistan Airways, providing access to vibrant cities in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Conversely, Air India will offer its partners' customers access to over 30 Indian cities, strengthening its global aviation hub status.

(With inputs from agencies.)