Delhi Set to Launch Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 to Revamp Transport

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced the upcoming launch of Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, aimed at overhauling the city's transport system. Singh highlighted a focus on commuter safety and last-mile connectivity, promising the end of bus shortages and emphasizing pedestrian safety and data-driven governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:58 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced plans to introduce the Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 by next month, aiming to transform the capital's transport system. The announcement was made during the Urban Adda 2025 event hosted by Raahgiri Foundation.

Singh revealed that the policy is under Cabinet review and was extended in April, continuing a trend under both AAP and BJP governance to combat vehicular pollution and boost electric vehicle adoption.

Highlighting the DEVI Bus Service success, Singh emphasized the importance of quality and service over bus numbers. The revamped system features GPS, onboard cameras, route rationalization, and a legal framework for traffic violations, prioritizing pedestrian safety and data-led governance.

