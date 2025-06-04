Left Menu

FAA Seeks Innovators to Develop Cutting-Edge Air Traffic Control System

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is inviting companies to design a state-of-the-art air traffic control system. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the need to replace the current outdated system. The goal is to align with President Trump's vision by leveraging global technical and management expertise.

Updated: 04-06-2025 03:49 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is actively seeking companies to design and construct a new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system. The announcement was made by the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday.

"We have an antiquated air traffic control system that is showing its age," stated Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Duffy highlighted the necessity of this project as a crucial step to updating infrastructure.

To fulfill President Trump's strategic vision for a modernized system, the project calls for global leaders in technical innovation and management expertise, underscoring the importance of international collaboration and cutting-edge technology.

