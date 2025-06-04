FAA Seeks Innovators to Develop Cutting-Edge Air Traffic Control System
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is inviting companies to design a state-of-the-art air traffic control system. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the need to replace the current outdated system. The goal is to align with President Trump's vision by leveraging global technical and management expertise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
