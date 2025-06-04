Global Markets Brace for Impact Amid Tariff Tensions

As the deadline for U.S. trading partners to submit their 'best offer' approaches, global markets are on edge. Today marks the start of U.S. duties on imported steel and aluminum, amplifying investor jitters worldwide.

Britain is the only nation to have struck a preliminary deal with the U.S. during President Trump's temporary tariff pause. With the pause nearing its end, concerns run high over the unfinalized agreements and Japan has yet to receive any proposal requests from the U.S.

This uncertainty has investors steering clear of U.S. assets, seeking refuge in alternatives like gold. The ultimate destination for funds escaping America remains uncertain, though emerging Asia is seen as a potential investment haven.