Fire Aboard Morning Midas: U.S. Coast Guard Responds

The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Wednesday its response to a fire breaking out on a 600-foot cargo ship near Alaska. The incident occurred aboard the Morning Midas, located 300 miles southwest of Adak.

The cargo ship, carrying 22 personnel, raised an alarm as a fire erupted onboard. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, allowing the crew to manage the situation while awaiting rescue operations.

Details about the cause of the fire and any potential environmental impact remain sparse as investigations commence. The Coast Guard remains on high alert to ensure maritime safety in the region.

