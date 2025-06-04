Left Menu

Fire Aboard Morning Midas: U.S. Coast Guard Responds

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a fire on the 600-foot cargo ship, Morning Midas, located 300 miles southwest of Adak, Alaska. The crew of 22 reported no injuries during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:49 IST
Fire Aboard Morning Midas: U.S. Coast Guard Responds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Wednesday its response to a fire breaking out on a 600-foot cargo ship near Alaska. The incident occurred aboard the Morning Midas, located 300 miles southwest of Adak.

The cargo ship, carrying 22 personnel, raised an alarm as a fire erupted onboard. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, allowing the crew to manage the situation while awaiting rescue operations.

Details about the cause of the fire and any potential environmental impact remain sparse as investigations commence. The Coast Guard remains on high alert to ensure maritime safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025