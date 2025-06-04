European Markets Rally Amid German Economic Boost

European stocks experienced a rise on Wednesday, buoyed by Germany's upcoming tax relief initiative designed to stimulate the largest economy in the region. The German cabinet is set to approve this measure, reinforcing companies amid lingering concerns of stagnation across the euro zone.

Germany saw its blue-chip index climb 0.9%, outpacing other major European markets. Despite an uplift in sentiment, caution persisted ahead of looming deadlines for trade deals in the U.S., as key discussions between the United States and China are anticipated to address unresolved differences.

Market dynamics were also influenced by Airbus SE's stock, which climbed 3.2% on reports of potential substantial orders from Chinese airlines. Meanwhile, European attention is shifting to the European Central Bank's policy meeting and U.S. job report insights, crucial for gauging future financial policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)