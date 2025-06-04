Cologne's Wartime Discovery Sparks Largest Evacuation Since WWII
Cologne faces its largest evacuation since WWII after the discovery of three wartime bombs in the city. Around 20,500 residents and many businesses are affected. Bomb experts aim to disarm the devices on Wednesday. The evacuation affects hospitals, schools, hotels, and transport in the area.
In a tense operation that reflects the lingering shadows of World War II, central Cologne is undergoing its largest evacuation since the war ended. This precautionary measure follows the discovery of three unexploded bombs.
Approximately 20,500 residents, along with numerous hotel guests and business employees, are being evacuated from an area with a 1,000-meter radius. The bombs, found on Monday in Deutz during construction, are set to be defused by bomb disposal experts on Wednesday.
The evacuation affects key facilities including a hospital, two retirement homes, and nine schools, alongside 58 hotels and various museums. The situation has severely impacted local transport, with many train services altered or cancelled.
