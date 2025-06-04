Bisleri International Ventures into Middle East and Africa with Apparel Group Partnership

In a strategic move, Bisleri International, India's premium beverage giant, has announced a partnership with Dubai-based Apparel Group to bring its products to the Middle East and Africa, with the initial launch planned for the UAE in 2025.

This move highlights Bisleri's venture beyond the Indian market, leveraging its iconic product portfolio which includes the popular Bisleri water, Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, and various aerated beverages like Limonata and Soda.

Apparel Group, a leader in retail and fashion, will utilize its vast network to enhance Bisleri's distribution, marking a new chapter in beverage retail across emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)