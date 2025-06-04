Left Menu

Bisleri International Ventures into Middle East and Africa with Apparel Group Partnership

Bisleri International has partnered with the Apparel Group to distribute its beverage products in the Middle East and Africa, starting with a UAE launch in 2025. The collaboration combines Bisleri’s brand strength and Apparel Group’s market expertise, aiming to redefine the beverage sector in these regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:28 IST
Bisleri International Ventures into Middle East and Africa with Apparel Group Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Bisleri International, India's premium beverage giant, has announced a partnership with Dubai-based Apparel Group to bring its products to the Middle East and Africa, with the initial launch planned for the UAE in 2025.

This move highlights Bisleri's venture beyond the Indian market, leveraging its iconic product portfolio which includes the popular Bisleri water, Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, and various aerated beverages like Limonata and Soda.

Apparel Group, a leader in retail and fashion, will utilize its vast network to enhance Bisleri's distribution, marking a new chapter in beverage retail across emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025