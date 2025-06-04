Bisleri International Ventures into Middle East and Africa with Apparel Group Partnership
Bisleri International has partnered with the Apparel Group to distribute its beverage products in the Middle East and Africa, starting with a UAE launch in 2025. The collaboration combines Bisleri’s brand strength and Apparel Group’s market expertise, aiming to redefine the beverage sector in these regions.
In a strategic move, Bisleri International, India's premium beverage giant, has announced a partnership with Dubai-based Apparel Group to bring its products to the Middle East and Africa, with the initial launch planned for the UAE in 2025.
This move highlights Bisleri's venture beyond the Indian market, leveraging its iconic product portfolio which includes the popular Bisleri water, Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, and various aerated beverages like Limonata and Soda.
Apparel Group, a leader in retail and fashion, will utilize its vast network to enhance Bisleri's distribution, marking a new chapter in beverage retail across emerging markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
