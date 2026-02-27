Strategic AI Partnership: Marushika Technology and Graymatics Innovate Smart Solutions

New Delhi, February 26, 2026 – Marushika Technology Limited (MTL), a prominent IT and telecom services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Graymatics India Private Limited, a renowned AI-driven video analytics and automation company. The alliance was solidified under a Master Business Partner Agreement, appointing MTL as a distributor of Graymatics' cutting-edge software solutions throughout India.

This collaboration will see MTL integrate Graymatics' proprietary AI-driven solutions into its portfolio, providing enterprises, government bodies, and institutions with intelligent video analytics, automation, and surveillance capabilities. The partnership aims to expand MTL's reach in smart infrastructure, public safety, transportation, enterprise security, and digital transformation sectors.

MTL is set to distribute and support Graymatics' software services nationwide, bolstering its role as a valued distributor and solution provider to global and indigenous OEMs. MTL CEO JP Pandey emphasized the partnership's significance in advancing smart solutions, enhancing revenue streams, and positioning the company as a leader in AI-driven digital transformation.

