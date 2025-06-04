Tata Harrier EV Launches with Advanced Features and Competitive Pricing

Tata Motors has launched its flagship electric SUV, the Harrier EV, at a competitive introductory price of Rs 21.49 lakh. With a range of up to 627 km, the Harrier EV is packed with advanced technology and features, distinguishing it from the combustion-powered version, according to Tata's CCO Vivek Srivatsa.

The Harrier EV offers an enhanced driving experience with a quad-wheel drive capable of off-road adventure, supported by additional features like a 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen infotainment system, digital key, and an auto-park assist function. Inside, it boasts a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone auto AC, and wireless connectivity options.

Safety and comfort are paramount in the Harrier EV, featuring seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, and more. While precise pricing for higher-end models remains undisclosed, bookings for the SUV are set to commence on July 2, 2025, promising a revolutionary driving experience.