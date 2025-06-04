Investing in India: A Beacon of Democracy and Global Progress
Tejasvi Surya of the BJP highlighted the global enthusiasm for investing in India's democracy and civilian leadership. An all-party delegation visited the US after stops in South America, discussing potential partnerships in manufacturing and technology, while addressing Pakistan's links to terrorism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
Tejasvi Surya, a BJP MP, emphasized India's appeal as an investment in democracy and responsible civilian leadership during a visit to the US with a multi-party delegation.
The group, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged with multiple countries, exploring potential partnerships in the manufacturing and technology sectors.
Amid discussions, India's stability and Pakistan's terrorism links were highlighted, stressing the importance of peaceful and secure borders for American investments.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Heatwave Aggravates Power Outage Crisis in Rural Areas
UNDP and ILO Partner to Champion Human Rights in Pakistan’s Business Sector
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire Remarks, Highlights Indus Water Treaty Suspension
Sindhi Leader Accuses Pakistan of Manipulating Bilawal Bhutto for Anti-India Agenda
Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Defamation Case Against Shashi Tharoor