Booming Growth in Sustainable Paper Packaging

The Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) forecasts a surge in demand for packaging paper and paperboard, driven by a pivot towards eco-friendly options, which will grow substantially over the next decade.

Currently, packaging paper and board constitute 15 million metric tonnes of India's 23 million metric tonnes domestic paper market, experiencing an 8-9% growth rate in recent years, according to IPMA President Pawan Agarwal.

Major brands in FMCG, Pharma, and Food & Beverages are leading the shift from single-use plastics to paper packaging, highlighting the need for effective barrier coatings to expand usage further, explained Agarwal. This market is projected to reach USD 11 billion globally by 2030, according to Pavan Khaitan of the Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association, who emphasizes barrier-coated paper as a biodegradable, recyclable solution in sustainable packaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)