Left Menu

Booming Growth in Sustainable Paper Packaging

The Indian Paper Manufacturers Association anticipates a significant increase in demand for packaging paper and paperboard over the next decade. This growth is driven by a shift towards eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics among major brands in FMCG, Pharma, and Food & Beverages sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:47 IST
Booming Growth in Sustainable Paper Packaging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) forecasts a surge in demand for packaging paper and paperboard, driven by a pivot towards eco-friendly options, which will grow substantially over the next decade.

Currently, packaging paper and board constitute 15 million metric tonnes of India's 23 million metric tonnes domestic paper market, experiencing an 8-9% growth rate in recent years, according to IPMA President Pawan Agarwal.

Major brands in FMCG, Pharma, and Food & Beverages are leading the shift from single-use plastics to paper packaging, highlighting the need for effective barrier coatings to expand usage further, explained Agarwal. This market is projected to reach USD 11 billion globally by 2030, according to Pavan Khaitan of the Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association, who emphasizes barrier-coated paper as a biodegradable, recyclable solution in sustainable packaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025