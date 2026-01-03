Blast at SVS Pharma: A Miraculously Safe Escape
An explosion at SVS Pharma in Anakapalli's Rambilli SEZ resulted in no casualties. The superintendent of police confirmed that the blast occurred Saturday afternoon with no reported injuries. Approximately 10 individuals inside the premises safely exited, and nearby units were evacuated as a precaution.
An unexpected explosion rocked SVS Pharma in Anakapalli on Saturday afternoon, yet remarkably, no casualties or injuries were reported, police confirmed.
The Superintendent of Police, Tuhin Sinha, revealed that the blast occurred between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm in the Rambilli SEZ. During the incident, about 10 individuals were inside the pharmaceutical premises, all of whom managed to escape without harm.
Fire services swiftly responded with eight engines to subdue the ensuing flames, while factories and boilers inspectors commenced investigations into the cause. To ensure safety, nearby industrial units underwent evacuation procedures as smoke billowed from the site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
