Revving Time: The Fusion of Luxury Watches and Motorcycling Adventures

Helios Luxe by Titan celebrated precision and passion through a motorcycling event, Minutes & Machines. The event featured over 60 superbike riders exploring Bengaluru, marking the launch of U-BOAT's Capsoil and Dark Moon collections. Helios blends luxury watches and biking culture, fostering a community rooted in craftsmanship and design philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:03 IST
Minutes & Machines from Helios Luxe by Titan: A celebration of machines, moments, and movement. Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4: Helios Luxe by Titan showcased the unique synergy between luxury timepieces and motorcycles with an event named Minutes & Machines. The exclusive motorcycling experience marked the debut of U-BOAT's Capsoil and Dark Moon collections.

More than 60 riders, including Harley-Davidson enthusiasts, participated in the convoy led by automotive journalist Sagar Sheldekar. The journey, which started at Titan's Integrity Campus and ended at Helios Luxe in Koramangala, highlighted the connection between precision engineering on both wrists and roads.

Javed K M, Retail Head of Watches & Wearables at Titan, emphasized that the event was not just about showcasing watches but fostering a community united by a shared passion for design and performance. The experience also featured exclusive engagements and highlighted U-BOAT's robust design heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

