Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan vs. Afghan Taliban

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused the Afghan Taliban of supporting terrorism across the border, calling their regime oppressive and illegitimate. He highlighted Pakistan's military response to cross-border attacks. The conflict has escalated, resulting in significant casualties on both sides. Tarar criticized the Taliban's governance as a distortion of Islamic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:05 IST
Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, publicly accused the Afghan Taliban of orchestrating terrorism that threatens cross-border peace and security. According to Pakistan, the Taliban's support to terrorist organizations signifies complicity in illegal activities, contributing to regional instability.

In a strong military reaction to a recent cross-border attack, Islamabad reported the neutralization of over 270 Taliban fighters in retaliatory airstrikes, highlighting its commitment to national security. Pakistan justifies these actions as necessary measures to safeguard its borders against unprovoked aggression.

Tarar additionally condemned the domestic governance of the Afghan Taliban, criticizing their policies as an exploitation of religion to enforce authoritarian rule. He underscored their historical seizure of power, emphasizing their regimes' lack of legitimacy and widespread social inequality.

