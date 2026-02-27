Left Menu

Gucci's Creative Revamp: Demna's Vision at the Helm

Gucci's new creative director, Demna, debuted his first collection featuring legging-pants and shimmering gowns, focusing on Gucci's reinvention. Emphasizing emotional, non-intellectual fashion, Demna aims for a blend of heritage and fashion. The collection titled "Gucci Primavera" marks a fresh start for Gucci under new leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:05 IST
Demna

Gucci's new creative director, Demna, made a striking debut with his first fashion show for the Italian luxury label. The offering, which includes legging-pants, mini dresses, and glittering gowns, marks a significant creative reset aimed at revitalizing Gucci under the leadership of French owner Kering.

Presented in a captivating setting reminiscent of Florence's Uffizi Museum, the collection seeks wide appeal, as Demna aims to make Gucci both lighter and more emotional. This new direction comes after Demna succeeded Sabato De Sarno as creative director in July, following his decade-long tenure at Kering's Balenciaga.

The new "Gucci Primavera" line, revealed at Milan fashion week through an Instagram lookbook and short film, encapsulates Demna's vision of harmonizing heritage with fashion. Under his and new Kering CEO De Meo's leadership, Gucci aims to recover from a 22% sales drop in 2025, as the brand moves toward a new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

