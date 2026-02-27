Privileges Committee Probes Allegations Against Atishi
The Delhi Assembly's Committee of Privileges is investigating alleged derogatory remarks made by Leader of Opposition Atishi concerning Sikh Gurus. Senior Punjab government officials appeared before the committee, which will table its report after reviewing submissions. The incident occurred during the house session on January 6, 2026. BJP legislators prompted the probe.
- Country:
- India
The Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Assembly convened on Friday to review alleged derogatory comments made by Leader of Opposition Atishi against Sikh Gurus. Punjab government officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Alok Shekhar and DGP Gaurav Yadav, presented their statements to the committee.
The Committee, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, is scrutinizing the matter following complaints from BJP legislators arising from assembly proceedings in January 2026. Gupta emphasized the importance of maintaining the dignity and privileges of the House, stating that any violations would face zero tolerance.
The report from the committee, based on comprehensive evaluations, is awaited and will inform further discussions in the House. The investigation highlights a video clip of the assembly's winter session, sparking a significant political debate.
ALSO READ
BJP Yuva Morcha Demands CBI Probe in Sabarimala Gold Theft
Uddhav Thackeray: Defending Marathi Culture Against BJP's Hindi Supremacy
Delhi BJP Criticizes Kejriwal After Court Discharge in Excise Policy Case
CPI(M) Challenges TMC and BJP in Upcoming Assembly Elections
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes BJP's Push for Hindi Supremacy