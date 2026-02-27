Privileges Committee Probes Allegations Against Atishi

The Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Assembly convened on Friday to review alleged derogatory comments made by Leader of Opposition Atishi against Sikh Gurus. Punjab government officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Alok Shekhar and DGP Gaurav Yadav, presented their statements to the committee.

The Committee, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, is scrutinizing the matter following complaints from BJP legislators arising from assembly proceedings in January 2026. Gupta emphasized the importance of maintaining the dignity and privileges of the House, stating that any violations would face zero tolerance.

The report from the committee, based on comprehensive evaluations, is awaited and will inform further discussions in the House. The investigation highlights a video clip of the assembly's winter session, sparking a significant political debate.