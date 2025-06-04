Schneider Electric and Farmson Drive Sustainability in Pharma

Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital energy management, has announced a pivotal partnership with Farmson Basic Drugs Pvt. Ltd. to initiate a major sustainability transformation in India's pharmaceutical sector.

This collaboration, under Schneider's Green Yodha initiative, sets a comprehensive plan for environmental excellence through strategic consulting and digital solutions, aiming for decarbonization of Farmson's operations. The partnership focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing renewable energy usage, thereby embedding sustainability in Farmson's practices.

This initiative not only promises environmental benefits and cost savings by October 2025 but also sets a formidable benchmark for climate leadership in the sector.