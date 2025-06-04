Left Menu

Resilient Indian Enterprises Navigate Global Challenges

Indian enterprises are poised to tackle tariffs and geopolitical stress effectively, with a focus on domestic growth and minimal export reliance. Moody's and Icra Ratings highlight cautious investment amid global economic concerns, while governmental support is projected to stimulate infrastructure and consumption, despite external challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:42 IST
Resilient Indian Enterprises Navigate Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian enterprises are strategically equipped to address the impact of tariffs and geopolitical tensions, as confirmed by Moody's Investors Service and its local unit, Icra Ratings, on Wednesday.

Although India Inc remains cautious in investment decisions due to external pressures, Moody's highlights that non-financial companies are buffered from U.S. import tariffs by their focus on local consumption and reduced export dependency.

Despite political tensions and challenges in manufacturing growth, governmental measures aim to boost private consumption, manufacturing, and infrastructure, potentially mitigating the global demand downturn and supporting sustained domestic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025