Resilient Indian Enterprises Navigate Global Challenges

Indian enterprises are strategically equipped to address the impact of tariffs and geopolitical tensions, as confirmed by Moody's Investors Service and its local unit, Icra Ratings, on Wednesday.

Although India Inc remains cautious in investment decisions due to external pressures, Moody's highlights that non-financial companies are buffered from U.S. import tariffs by their focus on local consumption and reduced export dependency.

Despite political tensions and challenges in manufacturing growth, governmental measures aim to boost private consumption, manufacturing, and infrastructure, potentially mitigating the global demand downturn and supporting sustained domestic growth.

