India Accelerates Towards Sustainable Aviation with Landmark SAF Initiative

India is making significant strides in the decarbonization of its aviation sector, setting ambitious goals for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) adoption with mandates of 1% blending by 2027 and 2% by 2028. A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) unites Praj Industries, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) in a joint venture to foster SAF certification and integration nationwide.

This strategic partnership emphasizes a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of SAF sourced from Indian sugarcane through the Ethanol-to-Jet (ETJ) pathway. Determining a precise Carbon Intensity (CI) metric for India-produced SAF is central to this collaboration, with the new certification framework adhering to international standards like ISCC CORSIA and RSB CORSIA. It represents India's substantial commitment to fostering sustainable solutions within the global aviation industry.

Dr. Pramod Chaudhari of Praj Industries highlighted India's potential in SAF, noting collaborations that include Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and AirAsia India, which showcase the nation's capability for commercial SAF production. Echoing this sentiment, Marie Owens Thomsen of IATA and Deepak Ballani of ISMA recognized the pioneering role these developments play in advancing both the Indian and global sustainable aviation markets.

