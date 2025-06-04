Revolutionizing Packaging: Paper Industry's Eco-Friendly Transition
The Indian Paper Industry is set for double-digit growth in packaging paper as it steps up to replace single-use plastics. Industry leaders highlight the need for effective barrier coatings and a collaborative approach in research, which will strengthen both India's packaging sector and its circular economy.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Paper Industry is witnessing a remarkable shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions, poised for double-digit growth over the next decade. This trend is largely driven by the industry's bid to replace single-use plastics with sustainable paper options, according to Mr. Pawan Agarwal, President of the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA).
Speaking at the Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association seminar, Agarwal emphasized the rising demand from major FMCG, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage brands for paper packaging. He cited the necessity of developing effective barrier coatings to enhance paper's usability across these sectors.
Global plastic production poses a significant environmental challenge, with millions of metric tons becoming waste annually. Conversely, barrier-coated papers offer a sustainable alternative, boasting biodegradability and recyclability. Industry experts believe investing in these materials will propel a circular economy, with India projected to meet significant demand in barrier-coated packaging.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Pollution to Solutions: Tackling Single-Use Plastics Across Pacific Island Nations
Maharashtra's Environmental Challenge: The Single-Use Plastic Dilemma
Innovative Ventures Leading the Charge in Waste Management and Circular Economy
India's Path to Green Growth: Minister Yadav Highlights Circular Economy at CII Summit