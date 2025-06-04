Revolutionizing Packaging: Paper Industry's Eco-Friendly Transition

The Indian Paper Industry is witnessing a remarkable shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions, poised for double-digit growth over the next decade. This trend is largely driven by the industry's bid to replace single-use plastics with sustainable paper options, according to Mr. Pawan Agarwal, President of the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA).

Speaking at the Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association seminar, Agarwal emphasized the rising demand from major FMCG, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage brands for paper packaging. He cited the necessity of developing effective barrier coatings to enhance paper's usability across these sectors.

Global plastic production poses a significant environmental challenge, with millions of metric tons becoming waste annually. Conversely, barrier-coated papers offer a sustainable alternative, boasting biodegradability and recyclability. Industry experts believe investing in these materials will propel a circular economy, with India projected to meet significant demand in barrier-coated packaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)