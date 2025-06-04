Left Menu

Revolutionizing Packaging: Paper Industry's Eco-Friendly Transition

The Indian Paper Industry is set for double-digit growth in packaging paper as it steps up to replace single-use plastics. Industry leaders highlight the need for effective barrier coatings and a collaborative approach in research, which will strengthen both India's packaging sector and its circular economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:52 IST
Revolutionizing Packaging: Paper Industry's Eco-Friendly Transition
Demand for Packaging Paper to Grow in Double Digits: IPPTA Seminar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Paper Industry is witnessing a remarkable shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions, poised for double-digit growth over the next decade. This trend is largely driven by the industry's bid to replace single-use plastics with sustainable paper options, according to Mr. Pawan Agarwal, President of the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA).

Speaking at the Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association seminar, Agarwal emphasized the rising demand from major FMCG, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage brands for paper packaging. He cited the necessity of developing effective barrier coatings to enhance paper's usability across these sectors.

Global plastic production poses a significant environmental challenge, with millions of metric tons becoming waste annually. Conversely, barrier-coated papers offer a sustainable alternative, boasting biodegradability and recyclability. Industry experts believe investing in these materials will propel a circular economy, with India projected to meet significant demand in barrier-coated packaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025