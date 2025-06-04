Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Reassures Mumbai's Business Resilience Amid Bullet Train Connectivity Enhancements

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the improved bullet train connectivity with Gujarat will not lead to business migration from Mumbai. He emphasized the stability of Mumbai's diamond trade and fintech presence, despite regional developments. Fadnavis highlighted rising local real estate prices as an indicator of business confidence.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed concerns that the enhanced bullet train connectivity to Gujarat might prompt a business exodus from Mumbai.

Citing the enduring presence of the diamond trade and financial services in the city, Fadnavis argued that businesses prefer staying in Mumbai, despite potential alternatives.

Attending a Bofa Securities investor event, he stressed fostering synergies rather than competition between Indian states, highlighting rising real estate prices in Mumbai's business districts as an indicator of economic resilience.

