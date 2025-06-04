Devendra Fadnavis Reassures Mumbai's Business Resilience Amid Bullet Train Connectivity Enhancements

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed concerns that the enhanced bullet train connectivity to Gujarat might prompt a business exodus from Mumbai.

Citing the enduring presence of the diamond trade and financial services in the city, Fadnavis argued that businesses prefer staying in Mumbai, despite potential alternatives.

Attending a Bofa Securities investor event, he stressed fostering synergies rather than competition between Indian states, highlighting rising real estate prices in Mumbai's business districts as an indicator of economic resilience.