inDrive Champions People-Driven Mobility to Boost Economic Growth in SA

At this year's Africa Tech Week, inDrive, a global mobility innovator, emerged as a key voice advocating for people-driven digital platforms to foster economic growth in South Africa. The company took the stage to demonstrate how its fair and transparent mobility services are not only reshaping urban transport but also creating significant opportunities for economic inclusion and social mobility across the country.

Ashif Black, inDrive’s country representative, emphasized the evolving nature of urban mobility. “As urbanisation accelerates, mobility is no longer just about travel — it’s about access, opportunity, and economic participation,” he said. “Mobility is the backbone of economic activity. When we move people affordably and safely, we move the economy forward.”

Transport: South Africa's Undervalued Economic Driver

inDrive’s presentation at Africa Tech Week brought attention to the critical yet often overlooked role of the transport sector in South Africa’s economic ecosystem. Accounting for nearly 9% of the nation's GDP, transport is an essential component of economic activity, facilitating trade, job creation, and access to services. The informal and digital transport services, such as inDrive, play an increasingly vital role in bridging the gaps left by traditional public transportation systems.

Black highlighted the immense potential for collaboration between the South African government and digital platforms like inDrive. "There’s a major opportunity for stronger collaboration between government and digital platforms like inDrive. We can build an inclusive, safe, and future-ready mobility ecosystem — but only if we do it together."

A Platform with Purpose: Challenging Injustice

Founded on a mission to address systemic inequality, inDrive differentiates itself from traditional ride-hailing services through a people-first model centered on fairness, transparency, and affordability. Operating in cities such as Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, and Mthatha, inDrive gives underserved communities access to essential services, income opportunities, and more mobility options.

Unlike traditional platforms that impose rigid fare structures and surge pricing, inDrive allows riders and drivers to negotiate fares directly. This unique approach puts power back in the hands of the users on both ends of the trip, ensuring a more equitable and sustainable experience for all parties involved.

“Our model gives dignity and power back to the people,” said Black. “But to scale this innovation sustainably, we need regulatory recognition that values fairness over algorithms.”

Supporting Economic Participation and Community Growth

One of inDrive’s standout features is its low commission rate of 9.99% — significantly lower than competitors’ rates of 25-30%. This allows drivers to keep more of the money they earn, which is especially important for those who rely on driving as their main source of income. Many of inDrive's drivers are supporting families, paying tuition, and reinvesting their earnings into their communities.

Expanding beyond passenger transport, inDrive now supports courier and freight services. This growth enables drivers to unlock multiple income streams, further supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a growing super-app ecosystem.

“This is more than just ride-hailing,” added Black. “It’s a platform for economic participation. But to unlock its full potential, we need partnerships that include government and local stakeholders.”

Innovating for Safety: A Shared Responsibility

inDrive has also focused on improving safety, particularly for those working in high-risk areas. The company recently launched an anti-crime device pilot for couriers operating in hotspot regions. All trips are supported by transparent data, community-based ratings, and shared information to ensure safety and accountability.

“Safety is a shared responsibility,” Black said. “We’re taking real steps — but real impact will come when platforms, SAPS, regulators, and communities work hand-in-hand.”

inDrive's tech-enabled solutions reflect its commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its drivers, couriers, and passengers. However, Black made it clear that the full benefits of these innovations would only be realized if collaboration with local stakeholders continued to evolve.

Real Impact and Growth: Scaling the Model

inDrive’s presence in South Africa is growing rapidly. With seven new city launches planned for 2024, the company is expanding its footprint while keeping costs affordable for riders. In non-metro areas, riders will experience up to 40% lower trip costs compared to competitors, making mobility more accessible across the country.

Courier services are now operational in townships, an important milestone that demonstrates inDrive’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable transportation services to all communities, not just urban centers.

“The demand is clear,” said Black. “What’s needed now is policy enablement, not delay. We’ve built momentum — let’s not lose it.”

A Call for Collaborative Regulation: Shaping the Future Together

inDrive concluded its presentation at Africa Tech Week by calling for the co-creation of policies that would shape the future of mobility in South Africa. Black urged for regulatory frameworks that are fair, inclusive, and locally relevant, designed to support innovation while ensuring the sustainability of platforms like inDrive.

“Many have copied what we created — but our values-driven model remains unmatched,” Black stated. “We’re not just here to grow. We’re here to shape the industry for the better — with regulators, drivers, municipalities, and communities.”

As South Africa looks to build smarter, more sustainable cities, inDrive has positioned itself as a key partner for progress. “Let’s build the future of mobility — together,” concluded Black, underscoring the company’s dedication to working alongside all stakeholders to ensure a future that benefits everyone.