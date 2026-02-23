Bharat Taxi: A Cooperative Revolution in Ride-Hailing

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah unveiled Bharat Taxi, a cooperative ride-hailing platform designed to prioritize the welfare of drivers. During a town hall meeting in Delhi-NCR, Shah emphasized that unlike existing aggregators, Bharat Taxi will ensure a minimum base rate per kilometer for all its drivers.

The platform promises to return 80% of its profits to drivers based on distance traveled, reserving only 20% as cooperative capital. Drawing parallels to the Amul Dairy cooperative, Shah highlighted Bharat Taxi's model as a pioneering approach in mobility, allowing drivers to become co-owners by purchasing shares and having representation on the board.

Bharat Taxi is set to expand nationally, aiming to enroll 15 crore drivers in two years. A unique 'Saarathi Didi' initiative will prioritize female drivers for women passengers. Launched initially in Delhi-NCR and Rajkot, the platform, supported by cooperative organizations, offers a zero-commission model, setting a challenge to giants like Ola and Uber.

