NMMT Recalls JBM Electric Buses After Safety Alarms
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has recalled its fleet of JBM-manufactured electric buses following two fire incidents. The precautionary move aims to ensure passenger safety while determining the cause of the fires. Inspections are underway to address technical failures and decide on future operations.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has issued an urgent recall of all electric air-conditioned buses manufactured by JBM. This decision was taken after two fire incidents were reported, prompting immediate concerns over passenger safety, officials confirmed.
Late on Wednesday night, NMMT announced that all operational JBM electric buses were to be brought back for comprehensive inspections. The decision stems from an incident on June 4, when a JBM electric bus caught fire at the Ghansoli depot, leading to further safety precautions.
Complications arose with a scheduled maintenance vehicle that ignited due to insulation resistance failures in its battery pack. In a separate incident later the same day, another JBM electric bus operating on Route 144 was reported to have caught fire, although all passengers were safely evacuated. Investigations continue to pinpoint the cause of these fires.
