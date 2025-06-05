Bridging the Future: The New Rail Link Transforming Jammu and Kashmir

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is poised to transform Jammu and Kashmir's economic landscape, according to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chenab Bridge ranks as the world's highest railway bridge, promising new avenues for trade and business.

This rail link, spanning 272 kilometers, will connect Kashmir to the rest of India, merging strategic accessibility with infrastructural excellence. It forms part of a broader development initiative, with projects worth Rs 64,400 crore inaugurated since 2022, fostering inclusive growth in the Union Territory.

Under Modi's vision, Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing unprecedented infrastructural advancement. The Rs 43,780 crore rail project alone signifies an effort to enhance all-weather transportation, thus paving the way for rapid economic growth and industrial expansion in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)