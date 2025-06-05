Left Menu

Jaipur Airport Embarks on a Rs 600 Crore Transformation Journey

Jaipur International Airport Ltd is undergoing a major infrastructure upgrade to enhance passenger convenience and accommodate growing traveler numbers. The Rs 600 crore initiative includes expanding Terminal 2, increasing check-in counters, adding Self-Baggage Drop facilities, and improving security and boarding processes to elevate travel experiences.

Jaipur International Airport Ltd is in the midst of a significant infrastructure upgrade intended to boost passenger convenience and manage rising numbers of travelers. According to officials, 14 projects worth over Rs 600 crore have been set in motion to transform the airport's various aspects, aiming for improved efficiency and passenger experience.

A core component of this ambitious plan involves expanding Terminal 2, which is vital for the ongoing development efforts. The 15,000 square meter expansion will not only increase the terminal's capacity but also bring the total number of check-in counters to 63, significantly reducing wait times for passengers.

Additional enhancements include new Self-Baggage Drop counters, expanded security screening systems, and better boarding facilities. The comprehensive upgrade will also feature the development of a new forecourt area with retail and public utility spaces, along with improved landscaping and apron facilities to accommodate more aircraft and streamline operations.

