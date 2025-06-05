Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan: Transforming Investment into Reality

Rajasthan will host the 'Rising Rajasthan: Partnership Conclave 2025' to showcase the real-world impact of MoUs signed during the previous global investment summit. The event aims to highlight successful projects, government-business partnerships, and introduce new investible opportunities across various sectors.

The Rajasthan government is gearing up for the 'Rising Rajasthan: Partnership Conclave 2025', scheduled for December 11-12, to spotlight the implementation and socio-economic impact of investment agreements formulated at last year's global summit.

Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce, Ajitabh Sharma, stated that the upcoming conclave would surpass mere investment announcements, emphasizing the significance of on-ground project implementations and their effect on residents' lives. Sharma highlighted its role in fostering new government-business partnerships and underlining the state's business reforms.

The conclave will comprise knowledge sessions, roundtables, and a business expo, all set after Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas on December 10. It will also introduce a new array of investible projects spanning various sectors, including infrastructure, IT, BFSI, skilling, health, education, and mining. As per the state government, MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, with Rs 3.08 lakh crore worth of projects already underway by March this year.

