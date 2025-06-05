European Shares Rally as Investors Eye ECB Decision

European shares experienced an upswing on Thursday, buoyed by widespread sectoral gains as attention turned to the European Central Bank's much-anticipated policy announcement later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced by 0.4% at 0839 GMT, marking an extension of the positive trend from the previous session. German stocks reached a record high, spurred by optimism surrounding a newly enacted tax relief package for Europe's largest economy.

Central to the day's agenda was the ECB monetary policy meeting, where market analysts widely expected a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, with a pause anticipated thereafter. Gains in construction, materials, and technology shares led market advances, while travel and leisure stocks faced declines.