BIT Mesra Secures Major Grant for Climate and Mental Health Study

BIT Mesra has announced securing a significant Rs 2.4 crore government-funded research grant aimed at exploring the impact of climate change, environmental conditions, and socio-economic factors on mental well-being in India. This ambitious study will bring together some of the nation's top institutions.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra, is in collaboration with the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS), BIT Noida, NIT Sikkim, and NIT Calicut. It will leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and geospatial science to develop predictive tools, enhancing public health strategies and early intervention systems.

Dr. Shamama Anwar of the computer science engineering department leads the project, employing surveys, wearable devices, and data analytics to study the relationships between climate variables and mental health. A significant outcome will be a GIS decision-support dashboard, empowering policymakers and health authorities to plan climate-responsive mental health interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)