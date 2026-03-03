Left Menu

BIT Mesra Secures Major Grant for Climate and Mental Health Study

BIT Mesra has obtained a Rs 2.4 crore grant for multi-institutional research examining how climate and socio-economic factors influence mental well-being. The project integrates AI, ML, and geospatial sciences to develop public health predictive tools, collaborating with several institutes including RINPAS, NIT Sikkim, and NIT Calicut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:23 IST
BIT Mesra Secures Major Grant for Climate and Mental Health Study
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BIT Mesra has announced securing a significant Rs 2.4 crore government-funded research grant aimed at exploring the impact of climate change, environmental conditions, and socio-economic factors on mental well-being in India. This ambitious study will bring together some of the nation's top institutions.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra, is in collaboration with the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS), BIT Noida, NIT Sikkim, and NIT Calicut. It will leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and geospatial science to develop predictive tools, enhancing public health strategies and early intervention systems.

Dr. Shamama Anwar of the computer science engineering department leads the project, employing surveys, wearable devices, and data analytics to study the relationships between climate variables and mental health. A significant outcome will be a GIS decision-support dashboard, empowering policymakers and health authorities to plan climate-responsive mental health interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Plummet Amid Dollar Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Prices Plummet Amid Dollar Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
2
India's AI Strategy: Balancing Innovation and Safeguarding

India's AI Strategy: Balancing Innovation and Safeguarding

 India
3
IndiGo Launches Repatriation Operations Amidst Middle East Conflict

IndiGo Launches Repatriation Operations Amidst Middle East Conflict

 India
4
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Sets the Stage for Budget Session

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Sets the Stage for Budget Session

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026