BJP Reveals Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections

The BJP has announced its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Notable selections include Nitin Nabin from Bihar and Rahul Sinha from West Bengal. Key figures like Manmohan Samal in Odisha and Sanjay Bhatia in Haryana are among the additions approved by the party's central election committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:22 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday. Nitin Nabin, the party's national president, has been nominated from Bihar. The selections were finalized by the BJP's central election committee, as disclosed by Arun Singh, national general secretary.

Rahul Sinha, previously the West Bengal unit chief, and Laxmi Verma, the Chhattisgarh vice-president, will represent their respective states. Assam's PWD Minister Jogen Mohan and MLA Terash Gowalla are also named as candidates.

The BJP continues its vigorous strategy with Manmohan Samal, Odisha's unit president, and incumbent MP Sujeet Kumar joining the fray. Meanwhile, former Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia will run from Haryana, as party stalwarts Shivesh Kumar and Kumar take on roles from Bihar.

