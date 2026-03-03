Aramco Reroutes Crude Oil to Sidestep Hormuz Threats

Saudi oil giant Aramco, in a strategic shift, has directed certain buyers of its Arab Light crude to load their shipments at the Yanbu port on the western Red Sea coast, according to information from three sources on Tuesday. This move is designed to bypass the volatile Strait of Hormuz in light of recent attacks targeting shipping activities.

The diversion of cargoes to Yanbu allows Aramco to mitigate risks associated with passage through the Strait, a critical chokepoint in global oil transportation that has witnessed a spate of disruptions.

While this change provides a safer route for oil delivery, Aramco has refrained from commenting on the decision, reflecting the company's cautious communication strategy amidst escalating regional tensions.