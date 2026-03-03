Questions Arise Over Aircraft Crash Investigation in Baramati

Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior NCP leader, has raised questions about the findings in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report regarding a tragic plane crash that claimed multiple lives, including that of Ajit Pawar, a prominent political figure.

The Learjet 45 aircraft met its unfortunate end in Baramati after purportedly hitting trees before crashing, as per the AAIB. Yet, Bhujbal is skeptical about the lack of eyewitnesses to this crucial part of the narrative.

The report cites CCTV footage from a nearby village, showing the plane banking right before colliding with trees, leading to a fiery crash. Bhujbal's concerns shed light on potential gaps in the investigation process.