BJP's Strategic Moves in Rajya Sabha Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially selected its candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, positioning Nitin Nabin as their nominee from Bihar. This announcement comes amid the party's preparations for the biennial elections to 37 seats across 10 states.

The list, released on Tuesday, features prominent figures such as former West Bengal BJP chief Rahul Sinha and Chhattisgarh's vice-president Laxmi Verma. From Assam, the party has chosen PWD Minister Jogen Mohan and MLA Terash Gowalla, while in Odisha, it has backed state unit president Manmohan Samal and current Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar.

Approved by the BJP's central election committee, these nominations highlight the party's strategic placement of candidates. The elections, taking place on March 16, will also involve seats from states like Maharashtra, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, with nominations closing on March 5.