Left Menu

Starlink Sets Course for India's Satellite Internet Market

Elon Musk's Starlink will become the third satellite internet provider in India, joining Bharti's OneWeb and Reliance Jio. Upon receiving a license and spectrum allocation, Starlink aims to expand India's internet connectivity, especially in remote areas, via partnerships with Airtel and Jio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:32 IST
Starlink Sets Course for India's Satellite Internet Market
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development for India's satellite internet sector, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that Elon Musk's Starlink is slated to become the third company to receive a service license in the country. As of now, the Department of Telecom has already granted licenses to Bharti's OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

The minister stated that Starlink would be granted a license imminently, with spectrum allocation to follow. Such moves are set to rapidly operationalize satellite telecom services throughout India, potentially transforming the customer base significantly. 'Starlink's connectivity marks a significant addition to India's telecom offerings,' remarked Scindia, highlighting the evolving telecom landscape.

Scindia underscored the need for satellite communication to boost internet penetration, especially in areas where traditional infrastructure poses challenges. Plans are underway for Airtel and Jio to collaborate with Starlink to distribute the latter's high-speed satellite services. The advent of satellite telecom is expected to address the high costs of conventional services in rural and remote areas.

Starlink's anticipated entry into India aligns with geopolitical shifts, notably with Donald Trump's reelection as US President. Musk's alignment with Trump coincides with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's meeting with a Starlink delegation, which underscored Starlink's technological advancements and investment plans in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025