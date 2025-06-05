Starlink Sets Course for India's Satellite Internet Market

In a pivotal development for India's satellite internet sector, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that Elon Musk's Starlink is slated to become the third company to receive a service license in the country. As of now, the Department of Telecom has already granted licenses to Bharti's OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

The minister stated that Starlink would be granted a license imminently, with spectrum allocation to follow. Such moves are set to rapidly operationalize satellite telecom services throughout India, potentially transforming the customer base significantly. 'Starlink's connectivity marks a significant addition to India's telecom offerings,' remarked Scindia, highlighting the evolving telecom landscape.

Scindia underscored the need for satellite communication to boost internet penetration, especially in areas where traditional infrastructure poses challenges. Plans are underway for Airtel and Jio to collaborate with Starlink to distribute the latter's high-speed satellite services. The advent of satellite telecom is expected to address the high costs of conventional services in rural and remote areas.

Starlink's anticipated entry into India aligns with geopolitical shifts, notably with Donald Trump's reelection as US President. Musk's alignment with Trump coincides with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's meeting with a Starlink delegation, which underscored Starlink's technological advancements and investment plans in India.

